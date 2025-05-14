Left Menu

Justice Gavai Becomes 52nd Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Known for landmark rulings, Gavai, aged 64, took his oath in Hindi. His tenure will last over six months. Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai took the oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath in a ceremony attended by several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gavai, who succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, is notable for his involvement in landmark rulings, such as upholding the abrogation of Article 370. At age 64, his tenure as Chief Justice is expected to conclude on November 23.

Prime Minister Modi, along with Union ministers and former judges, extended their best wishes to Justice Gavai. Pictures of the ceremony were shared on social media, where Modi conveyed his best wishes for Gavai's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

