Karnataka High Court Upholds Police Authority in Digital Privacy Dispute

The Karnataka High Court has ruled against PhonePe in a significant case involving user data and online sports betting allegations. The court dismissed PhonePe's plea challenging a police notice that sought specific user information linked to an alleged sports betting case.

Justice M Nagaprasanna underscored that while consumer privacy remains crucial, it should not be used to hinder legitimate criminal investigations. He stressed that the advent of cyber crimes necessitates prompt and precise action from authorities, ensuring criminal networks are uncovered.

The court cited legal provisions that allow sharing of information with investigating agencies and dismissed PhonePe's petition, which argued that user confidentiality obligations prevented data release without a court order.

