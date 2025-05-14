Left Menu

Iran Criticizes U.S. Stance Amid Nuclear Talks and Regional Tensions

Iran's foreign minister criticized the U.S. for portraying his country as the most destructive force in the Middle East after nuclear talks. He affirmed plans to consult with European diplomats on a new deal and emphasized the importance of regional understanding without external interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:40 IST
Iran's foreign minister has criticized the depiction of his country by U.S. President Donald Trump as the "most destructive force" in the Middle East, calling it "deceptive" following recent nuclear talks between the two nations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed plans to meet with diplomats from Britain, France, and Germany in Istanbul to discuss parameters of a potential new nuclear agreement. He described the fourth round of talks as "difficult," centering on the contentious subject of nuclear enrichment, and urged the U.S. to adopt "more realistic positions."

The fifth round of talks is expected to be announced by Oman's foreign ministry, which has been mediating negotiations. Meanwhile, in Riyadh, Trump contrasted Saudi Arabia's "constructive vision" with Iran's alleged "collapse and suffering." Araqchi contested these views, attributing regional instability to U.S. sanctions and threats, and stressed the significance of a regional agreement free from foreign interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

