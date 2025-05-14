Strengthening Safety: Urgent Call for Border Bunkers
Major General Atul Kaushik (Retd) stressed the urgency of building more bunkers for those in border areas. Civilians, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, endure severe impacts from conflicts. Such residents face property loss and potential relocation, highlighting a critical need for government intervention to ensure their safety.
Retired Major General Atul Kaushik emphasized the pressing necessity for constructing additional bunkers to protect civilians in border regions, during a statement made on Wednesday.
Residents of areas like Uri, Tangdhar, and Poonch are often caught in cross-border skirmishes, suffering property damage and forced migration due to ongoing violence. This disruption severely impacts their primarily agriculture-based livelihoods.
Kaushik highlighted the inadequacy of current safety measures, pressing both central and state governments to promptly address and bolster civilian protection in these conflict-prone zones, considering the evolving military stance that equates terrorism with acts of war.
