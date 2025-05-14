Strengthening Safety: Urgent Call for Border Bunkers

Retired Major General Atul Kaushik emphasized the pressing necessity for constructing additional bunkers to protect civilians in border regions, during a statement made on Wednesday.

Residents of areas like Uri, Tangdhar, and Poonch are often caught in cross-border skirmishes, suffering property damage and forced migration due to ongoing violence. This disruption severely impacts their primarily agriculture-based livelihoods.

Kaushik highlighted the inadequacy of current safety measures, pressing both central and state governments to promptly address and bolster civilian protection in these conflict-prone zones, considering the evolving military stance that equates terrorism with acts of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)