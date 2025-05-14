India Launches 5 Carbon Capture Testbeds in Cement Sector to Lead Industrial Decarbonisation

In a landmark stride towards realising India’s climate ambitions and strengthening its commitment to the Paris Agreement, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) unveiled a pioneering initiative on May 11, 2025 — the establishment of five Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) testbeds in the cement sector. These first-of-their-kind industrial pilot projects mark a watershed moment in India’s journey toward achieving its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and long-term goal of a carbon-neutral economy by 2070.

The Role of CCU in Hard-to-Abate Industries

Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) has emerged as a vital technological pathway for reducing emissions in hard-to-abate sectors such as Cement, Steel, Power, Oil & Natural Gas, and Chemicals & Fertilizers. CCU works by capturing carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions at their source — typically during industrial processes — and converting them into valuable products like urea, soda ash, synthetic fuels, olefins, food-grade CO₂, and construction materials.

For industries like cement manufacturing, which contribute significantly to national emissions due to the energy-intensive nature of clinker production, CCU offers a scalable and sustainable pathway to reduce carbon intensity without compromising operational efficiency.

DST’s Research-Driven Push Through Public-Private Partnership (PPP)

The Energy and Sustainable Technology (CEST) Division of DST played a pivotal role in this initiative. Recognising the pressing need to accelerate decarbonisation in the cement industry, CEST issued a targeted call for Academia-Industry Consortia to propose testbed concepts focused on CCU deployment. The vision was to develop and demonstrate integrated CO₂ capture and utilisation technologies within real industrial settings — powered by innovation, public funding, and private sector collaboration.

In response, DST approved the creation of five CCU testbeds, representing a unique convergence of translational R&D and large-scale industrial application. These testbeds are not mere academic research setups — they are full-fledged industrial demonstration units established in collaboration with premier academic institutions, national research labs, and India’s top cement manufacturers.

Launch Ceremony on National Technology Day

The CCU testbeds were formally announced during National Technology Day celebrations at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The Chief Guest, Dr. Jitendra Singh — Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO and allied departments — handed over the project grants to the respective testbed teams. The event was also graced by Secretary DST Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary DBT Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, HCL Co-founder Dr. Ajai Choudhary, Secretary TDB Dr. Rajesh Pathak, and senior DST officials including Dr. Anita Gupta and Dr. Neelima Alam.

A Closer Look at the Five Testbeds

Each of the five testbeds represents a unique technological approach to CCU and aims to tackle different aspects of the cement sector’s carbon emissions:

Testbed 1: Ballabhgarh, Haryana Location : National Council for Cement and Building Materials Partner : JK Cement Ltd. Focus : Utilising oxygen-enhanced calcination to capture 2 tonnes of CO₂ per day and convert it into lightweight concrete blocks and olefins.

Testbed 2: IIT Kanpur + JSW Cement Focus : Demonstrating carbon-negative mineralisation by locking CO₂ into solid minerals — essentially turning carbon emissions into stable geological material.

Testbed 3: IIT Bombay + Dalmia Cement Focus : Developing a catalytic CO₂ capture process tailored for cement kilns, with a plan to install the prototype directly at a functioning cement plant.

Testbed 4: CSIR-IIP, IIT Tirupati, IISc + JSW Cement Focus : Employing Vacuum Swing Adsorption (VSA) to isolate CO₂ from kiln exhaust and reintegrate it into concrete and building materials — promoting a closed-loop solution.

Testbed 5: IIT Madras & BITS Pilani, Goa + Ultratech Cement Focus: Pushing boundaries through innovative CCU interventions, this project explores the blending of new materials and systems for impactful decarbonisation.

Long-Term Vision and Impacts

This flagship initiative goes beyond technological experimentation — it aims to lay a strong foundation for the commercial scaling of CCU technologies. The outcomes will not only offer practical decarbonisation solutions for the cement sector but also build investor and industry confidence to adopt these technologies at a wider scale.

Furthermore, the testbeds will accelerate the development of critical components such as catalysts, membranes, reactor systems, and advanced materials. These innovations are expected to reduce the costs associated with Green Cement production, thereby making it a more viable alternative in the future construction economy.

With India aiming for net-zero emissions by 2070, initiatives like these reflect a strategic commitment to sector-specific technology transitions. Cement, as a cornerstone of national infrastructure, will play a pivotal role — and DST’s pioneering effort in establishing these CCU testbeds could be the game-changer in this transformational journey.