Sri Lanka Protests Canadian Tamil Genocide Monument

Sri Lanka has expressed strong disapproval of the inauguration of a Tamil Genocide Monument in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. On Wednesday, the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, summoned Canadian High Commissioner Eric Walsh to officially convey the protest.

The Sri Lankan government claims that allegations of genocide during the conflict's final phase are unsubstantiated by credible authorities and views the narrative as misleading. According to a statement, they believe it serves electoral interests in Canada.

Despite the claims by Tamil groups, Canada's Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed in April 2021 that no official finding of genocide has been made by their government. The event marks a continued controversy in the relationship between Sri Lanka and Tamil communities in Canada.

