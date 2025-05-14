Left Menu

Pune Police Scandal: Special Treatment for Notorious Gangster

Four Pune policemen were suspended for allegedly giving special treatment to gangster Gajanan Marne during a prison transfer. The officers halted with Marne at a dhaba where his associates served him food. Authorities initiated strict measures against those involved, underscoring zero tolerance towards glorifying criminals.

Updated: 14-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, four police officers from Pune have been suspended for allegedly providing special treatment to notorious gangster Gajanan Marne during his transfer to another prison in Maharashtra, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The incident occurred while Marne, booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was being transferred from Yerawada Central Prison in Pune to Sangli. The police convoy reportedly stopped at a dhaba, where Marne's associates, trailing the vehicle, served him food.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced the suspension of Assistant Police Inspector Suraj Kumar Rajguru and four constables. He emphasized that any glorification of criminals would not be tolerated and indicated that MCOCA action would be taken against those facilitating the gangster's preferential treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

