Pune Police Scandal: Special Treatment for Notorious Gangster

In a shocking revelation, four police officers from Pune have been suspended for allegedly providing special treatment to notorious gangster Gajanan Marne during his transfer to another prison in Maharashtra, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The incident occurred while Marne, booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was being transferred from Yerawada Central Prison in Pune to Sangli. The police convoy reportedly stopped at a dhaba, where Marne's associates, trailing the vehicle, served him food.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced the suspension of Assistant Police Inspector Suraj Kumar Rajguru and four constables. He emphasized that any glorification of criminals would not be tolerated and indicated that MCOCA action would be taken against those facilitating the gangster's preferential treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)