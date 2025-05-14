Minister Ramokgopa Confident of Load Shedding-Free Winter Despite Setbacks

Despite the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding this week, South Africa’s Electricity and Energy Minister, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, remains confident that the country is on track for a significantly improved winter with minimal power interruptions. Addressing the media in Pretoria on Wednesday, the Minister detailed the country’s energy outlook and the underlying reasons behind the current strain on the electricity grid.

Improved Generation Capacity Since Last Winter

Minister Ramokgopa emphasized that several critical improvements have been made since the winter of 2024, boosting Eskom’s ability to meet national energy demand. These include the successful synchronisation of Koeberg Unit 2 to the national grid on 30 December 2024, and Kusile Unit 6, which came online in March 2025, contributing approximately 800MW.

“We are entering this winter on a much better footing than last year. The grid has already received significant reinforcement from Koeberg Unit 2 and Kusile Unit 6. These units have added an important layer of resilience,” said Ramokgopa.

He added that Medupi Unit 4, which was previously unavailable, is expected to be operational this winter, unlike in 2024. Overall, Eskom estimates that about 2500MW of additional capacity is available this winter compared to last year.

Projected Performance and Load Shedding Outlook

The winter outlook shared by the Department of Electricity and Energy projects either a load shedding-free season or, at worst, incidents limited to Stage 2. This is due to the additional structural capacity and reduced dependence on emergency reserves.

Koeberg Unit 1, currently undergoing an extended outage, is expected to return to service by July 2025. Though this return coincides with the peak of winter demand, the Minister expressed confidence that the grid can withstand the load with existing capacity and improved maintenance planning.

“We have been very bullish and optimistic in our winter outlook, and nothing so far has fundamentally changed that view,” said the Minister.

Setbacks and the Return of Load Shedding

Despite these promising developments, Eskom announced the reintroduction of Stage 2 load shedding during evening peak hours earlier this week. The power utility attributed this to the delayed return of units from planned maintenance (totaling 3120MW) and additional unplanned breakdowns (1385MW), bringing total losses to over 13,000MW—well above the manageable threshold.

Ramokgopa acknowledged the setback, noting that while maintenance schedules had been tapered down to absorb unforeseen losses, execution failures had undermined this strategy.

“This is not an engineering failure—it’s a failure in planning and management. When a unit is expected to return on a specific date and it doesn’t, there must be accountability,” he stated firmly.

Calls for Accountability and Consequence Management

In a rare moment of candid reflection, Minister Ramokgopa pointed to the need for stricter consequence management within Eskom. He indicated that failure to adhere to projected timelines for unit returns would not be tolerated moving forward.

“We are having difficult, hard and candid conversations with the executive team to ensure accountability. It’s not enough to plan—we must execute. The megawatts must come online when promised because the resources were allocated,” he said.

The Minister also offered a public apology for the lapse, acknowledging the public’s frustration and reiterating the government’s commitment to stabilizing the energy system.

The Road Ahead

Despite the temporary return of load shedding, the broader outlook for winter remains positive. The structural improvements made over the past year position South Africa for a more stable electricity supply, provided execution challenges are resolved swiftly.

Minister Ramokgopa concluded on a hopeful note, reiterating that government and Eskom are working closely to mitigate risks, enforce accountability, and maintain public trust in the energy transition.

“This winter, we are far better prepared. Let’s address the lapses head-on so we can realize the benefits of the capacity we’ve added,” he said.