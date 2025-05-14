Explosive Postal Plot: Ukrainian Arrests Unveil Russian Sabotage Plans

Three Ukrainians have been detained over a suspected plot to mail explosive devices from Germany to Ukraine, shedding light on potential Russian sabotage operations targeting Europe's cross-border postal services. The arrests follow previous incidents of parcel explosions in European depots, sparking security apprehensions across the continent.

German prosecutors revealed that the plot involved using GPS trackers to investigate potential routes for future attacks. The suspects reportedly communicated with Russian state operatives, raising concerns about escalating hybrid threats since Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Arrested individuals include Vladyslav T., Daniil B., and Yevhen B.

German Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig emphasized Russia's attempts to destabilize Western democracies through sabotage and intelligence tactics. Despite denials from Moscow, U.S. and European authorities remain vigilant, particularly after incidents last summer where explosives were found in parcels, causing alarm and prompting direct communication with Russian officials.

