Controversial Claims by Missing Soldier: Accusations of Inside Job Stir Up Tensions
A missing soldier, Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, faces an FIR after alleging an 'inside job' in the Pahalgam terror attack, involving Indian intelligence and army. Sofi's video surfaced online, prompting police action and revealing his financial debts. Authorities are investigating the claims and circumstances surrounding Sofi's allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A high-profile case unfolds as Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, a soldier from Jammu and Kashmir, becomes the center of controversy with claims of a fabricated terror attack.
Sofi, a sepoy with the 29 Rashtriya Rifles, is missing but resurfaced in a video accusing top Indian agencies of orchestrating the Pahalgam attack, an assertion that has sparked an FIR.
As investigations proceed, authorities disclosed his involvement in online gambling, revealing debts over Rs 10 lakh, compounding the complexity of the unfolding situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cardinal Becciu Withdraws from Vatican Conclave: A Decision for Church Unity
Cardinal Becciu Withdraws from Papal Conclave Amid Legal Battle
Controversial Deportations of Pakistani Nationals from Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army Ramps Up Joint Preparedness Amid Rising Cross-Border Tensions
Major Breakthrough in Cross-Border Drug Trafficking Case in Jammu and Kashmir