Left Menu

Controversial Claims by Missing Soldier: Accusations of Inside Job Stir Up Tensions

A missing soldier, Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, faces an FIR after alleging an 'inside job' in the Pahalgam terror attack, involving Indian intelligence and army. Sofi's video surfaced online, prompting police action and revealing his financial debts. Authorities are investigating the claims and circumstances surrounding Sofi's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:11 IST
Controversial Claims by Missing Soldier: Accusations of Inside Job Stir Up Tensions
soldier
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile case unfolds as Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, a soldier from Jammu and Kashmir, becomes the center of controversy with claims of a fabricated terror attack.

Sofi, a sepoy with the 29 Rashtriya Rifles, is missing but resurfaced in a video accusing top Indian agencies of orchestrating the Pahalgam attack, an assertion that has sparked an FIR.

As investigations proceed, authorities disclosed his involvement in online gambling, revealing debts over Rs 10 lakh, compounding the complexity of the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025