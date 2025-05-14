Controversial Claims by Missing Soldier: Accusations of Inside Job Stir Up Tensions

A high-profile case unfolds as Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, a soldier from Jammu and Kashmir, becomes the center of controversy with claims of a fabricated terror attack.

Sofi, a sepoy with the 29 Rashtriya Rifles, is missing but resurfaced in a video accusing top Indian agencies of orchestrating the Pahalgam attack, an assertion that has sparked an FIR.

As investigations proceed, authorities disclosed his involvement in online gambling, revealing debts over Rs 10 lakh, compounding the complexity of the unfolding situation.

