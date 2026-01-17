Kaanum Pongal Draws Crowds to Tamil Nadu's Scenic Attractions
The four-day Pongal harvest festival concludes with Kaanum Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu, drawing massive crowds to popular attractions like Vandalur Zoo and beaches in Chennai. Enhanced security and new zoo attractions ensure a safe and engaging experience for visitors. Traffic diversions are implemented to manage the crowd effectively.
The vibrant Kaanum Pongal festivities across Tamil Nadu captivated residents and tourists, wrapping up the traditional four-day Pongal harvest festival on a high note. Popular attractions such as Rekla race in Mayiladuthurai and Jallikattu bull taming sport in Alanganallur took center stage.
Families thronged scenic spots including Chennai's Marina and Besant Nagar beaches and the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, known as Vandalur Zoo. The zoo welcomed around 1.2 lakh visitors, with attractions like elephant feeding sessions and a 7D Theatre proving particularly popular.
Heightened security featured metal detectors and a robust police presence, ensuring a smooth and memorable experience for all. In Srirangam, the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory also reported high visitor engagement, marking a successful culmination of the festival.
