Kaanum Pongal Draws Crowds to Tamil Nadu's Scenic Attractions

The vibrant Kaanum Pongal festivities across Tamil Nadu captivated residents and tourists, wrapping up the traditional four-day Pongal harvest festival on a high note. Popular attractions such as Rekla race in Mayiladuthurai and Jallikattu bull taming sport in Alanganallur took center stage.

Families thronged scenic spots including Chennai's Marina and Besant Nagar beaches and the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, known as Vandalur Zoo. The zoo welcomed around 1.2 lakh visitors, with attractions like elephant feeding sessions and a 7D Theatre proving particularly popular.

Heightened security featured metal detectors and a robust police presence, ensuring a smooth and memorable experience for all. In Srirangam, the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory also reported high visitor engagement, marking a successful culmination of the festival.

