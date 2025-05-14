Left Menu

Maharashtra's Tribal Rights: Path to Land and Stability

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule urges officials to implement a time-bound program for resolving forest rights claims, land surveys, and maps for tribal communities. He highlighted the need for technical and financial policies, and discussed the establishment of Van Dhan centres and legislative actions to improve tribal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed officials to implement a time-bound program to address forest rights claims and provide land surveys and maps to tribal communities. This initiative aims to improve the standard of living for tribal populations, who continue to face instability.

At a meeting held at Mantralaya, Bawankule emphasized the importance of completing land surveys and the need for a financial and technical policy for land measurement. The meeting was attended by various ministers and experts who discussed the challenges in distributing forest rights land and potential solutions, including submissions to the state Cabinet and legislature.

The minister proposed the establishment of Van Dhan centres and urged a swift submission of proposals to notify villages under the PESA Act. He also recommended increasing the PESA fund and highlighted the demand for housing land near tribal hamlets. Additionally, Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane assured all necessary actions against any local-level fishing contract issues faced by tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

