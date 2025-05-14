Maharashtra's Tribal Rights: Path to Land and Stability

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed officials to implement a time-bound program to address forest rights claims and provide land surveys and maps to tribal communities. This initiative aims to improve the standard of living for tribal populations, who continue to face instability.

At a meeting held at Mantralaya, Bawankule emphasized the importance of completing land surveys and the need for a financial and technical policy for land measurement. The meeting was attended by various ministers and experts who discussed the challenges in distributing forest rights land and potential solutions, including submissions to the state Cabinet and legislature.

The minister proposed the establishment of Van Dhan centres and urged a swift submission of proposals to notify villages under the PESA Act. He also recommended increasing the PESA fund and highlighted the demand for housing land near tribal hamlets. Additionally, Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane assured all necessary actions against any local-level fishing contract issues faced by tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)