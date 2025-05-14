Left Menu

Gensol Engineering Faces Tribunal Over Fund Diversion and Governance Issues

Gensol Engineering is entangled in a legal battle following a Securities Appellate Tribunal decision. The tribunal allowed the company to respond to Sebi's order barring it and its promoters, the Jaggi brothers, from the securities market due to allegations of fund diversion and governance lapses within the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gensol Engineering's appeal was dismissed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), although the tribunal granted the company permission to respond to Sebi's bar from the securities market.

Sebi had prohibited Gensol and its promoters, Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi, amid accusations of fund diversion and governance failures. The SAT's decision allows Gensol two weeks to respond to Sebi, with further hearings expected shortly.

The financial implications of the situation remain uncertain for Gensol, which previously faced accusations of fund misappropriation within its operations. The company is seeking legal counsel to prepare its response, as it tries to mitigate the allegations and the potential impact on its operations and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

