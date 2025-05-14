Left Menu

Punjab's Crackdown on Corruption: A New Era of Accountability

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserts his government's commitment to eradicating corruption by taking decisive action against dishonest revenue officers. The government's zero tolerance policy resulted in the suspension and transfer of over 230 officers, paving the way for more efficient services through upcoming online land registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to curb corruption, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Wednesday that his administration has successfully tackled bureaucratic malfeasance, ensuring that the public no longer suffers at the hands of corrupt officials.

Dismissing threats of strikes from revenue officers, Mann emphasized his government's zero tolerance stance against corruption, which led to suspensions and transfers of more than 230 officers resisting accountability measures.

As the state transitions to an online land registration system, Mann anticipates that this initiative will significantly improve public service efficiency, setting new standards for governance in Punjab.

