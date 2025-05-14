Punjab's Crackdown on Corruption: A New Era of Accountability

In a decisive move to curb corruption, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Wednesday that his administration has successfully tackled bureaucratic malfeasance, ensuring that the public no longer suffers at the hands of corrupt officials.

Dismissing threats of strikes from revenue officers, Mann emphasized his government's zero tolerance stance against corruption, which led to suspensions and transfers of more than 230 officers resisting accountability measures.

As the state transitions to an online land registration system, Mann anticipates that this initiative will significantly improve public service efficiency, setting new standards for governance in Punjab.

