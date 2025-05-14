Left Menu

Military Leadership Assesses Security in Volatile LoC Regions

A senior Army officer visited areas near the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch, assessing security post-Pakistani shelling that resulted in over 20 deaths. Lt Gen P K Mishra praised troops' resilience and urged readiness to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:21 IST
A senior Army officer conducted a crucial visit to forward areas near the Line of Control in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Wednesday. The visit came in light of recent hostilities, where indiscriminate shelling from Pakistan led to over 20 fatalities, including security personnel, and injured 50 others.

Lt Gen P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, along with Maj Gen Manish Gupta of the counter-insurgency Romeo Force, evaluated the security readiness in Narian, Jarran Wali Gali, and Tota Gali. Their assessment was part of efforts to reinforce peace and stability in these volatile regions.

According to a statement from the White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Mishra commended the troops for their professionalism and unwavering spirit under challenging circumstances. He emphasized the need for high alertness and morale to effectively counter terrorism and ensure sustained peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

