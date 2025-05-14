Dr. Jitendra Singh Leads Blood Donation Drive Honouring Defence Forces and National Service

In a touching demonstration of solidarity and civic duty, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh spearheaded a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp organized by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The camp, held at North Block in New Delhi, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout with over 150 government employees stepping forward to donate blood—reflecting their collective commitment to national service and support for India’s defence forces.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign led by Dr. Singh to instill a culture of voluntary service and compassionate citizenship across central ministries and departments. Speaking at the camp, Dr. Singh emphasized the symbolic and practical importance of such acts in fostering national unity. “It’s not merely about donating blood, but about contributing to the lifeblood of our nation,” he stated, underlining the crucial role voluntary blood donation plays in building a resilient emergency response infrastructure.

The event was held in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, which played a pivotal role in facilitating the donation process, ensuring safety protocols, and raising awareness about the life-saving value of regular blood donations. The Minister thanked the organization and its volunteers for their longstanding service in humanitarian initiatives.

Earlier, Dr. Singh had also inaugurated a similar blood donation camp at the Ambedkar International Centre on behalf of the Ministry of Science & Technology. These efforts form part of a larger government-driven campaign that seeks to mobilize civil service personnel for humanitarian and national causes.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh—himself a medical professional and a renowned endocrinologist—took the opportunity to dispel several myths associated with blood donation. He assured donors that the process is safe, simple, and poses no health risks to healthy individuals. He also took time to interact personally with donors, appreciating their selfless contributions and encouraging others to follow suit.

Importantly, Dr. Singh announced that similar blood donation camps would soon be held across all departments and affiliated institutions under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The goal is to build a sustainable and diverse blood reserve that can be rapidly mobilized during national emergencies, medical crises, and natural disasters.

He further tied the initiative to the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose governance philosophy emphasizes service, compassion, and national pride. “This initiative is a humble tribute to the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to public service and nation-building,” Dr. Singh remarked.

The Minister concluded by thanking all the employees, volunteers, and support staff who contributed to making the event a success. The day, he noted, will be remembered not just for the number of units collected but for the spirit of unity and compassion it inspired within the walls of India’s administrative machinery.

As these camps continue to roll out nationwide, they signal a transformative shift in the ethos of public service—one that blends administrative efficiency with heartfelt social commitment, truly embodying the motto of "Service Before Self."