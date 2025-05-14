India Opens Doors for International Legal Expertise: Foreign Lawyers Allowed on Limited Grounds

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced new rules permitting foreign lawyers to engage in non-litigious legal activities within India under a reciprocity framework. Detailed amendments outline clear parameters and exemptions for foreign practitioners.

Under these regulations, foreign lawyers can offer consultancy on international law and engage in cross-border transactions and arbitration. However, they are restricted from litigation or practicing Indian law in any form. This move aims to balance international legal expertise with the integrity of the Indian legal profession.

Stringent registration protocols have been established, requiring foreign lawyers to secure a No-Objection Certificate from relevant ministries. The initiative promotes India as a prime location for international arbitration, simultaneously expanding opportunities for Indian lawyers abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)