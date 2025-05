Former Delivery Driver Pleads Guilty in $2.5M DoorDash Fraud Scheme

A former DoorDash delivery driver has pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain over $2.5 million from the company by making false delivery claims.

Sayee Chaitanya Reddy Devagiri, 30, admitted to using insider knowledge to mark non-existent orders as delivered, securing undue payments from the San Francisco-based delivery platform.

Devagiri is among four conspirators accused of orchestrating the scheme from 2020 to 2021, and he now faces a potential 20-year prison sentence. His next court date is set for September 16, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)