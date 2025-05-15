Left Menu

Kennedy's Next Move: New Policy on Pharmaceutical Advertising

U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced during a Senate hearing that he plans to unveil a new policy on pharmaceutical advertising in the coming weeks, emphasizing his commitment to addressing this critical issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed plans to introduce a new pharmaceutical advertising policy soon.

Addressing a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, Kennedy emphasized the urgency of this issue, and the policy is expected in just a few weeks.

His statement highlights the administration's focus on regulating pharmaceutical advertisements to ensure public health accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

