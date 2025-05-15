Intensified Conflict: Israeli Strikes and Evacuation Orders Heighten Gaza Crisis

The crisis in Gaza escalated on Wednesday as Israeli airstrikes resulted in the death of at least 80 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. The assault coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East visit, prompting fears of heightened conflict escalation in the region.

In response to the strikes, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders across several districts in Gaza City, displacing thousands. The new warnings targeted areas including schools and hospitals, drawing severe criticism and international concern. Medics on the ground reported difficulty accessing affected civilians due to ongoing hostilities.

Efforts to initiate a ceasefire are underway, with mediators from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt actively participating. However, tensions remain high as Israel and Hamas continue to blame each other for the ongoing violence, and the region teeters on the brink of further humanitarian distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)