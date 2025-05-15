Left Menu

Intensified Conflict: Israeli Strikes and Evacuation Orders Heighten Gaza Crisis

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 80 Palestinians in Gaza, intensifying violence as U.S. President Trump's Middle East visit unfolds. Thousands of Palestinians were ordered to evacuate; the strikes targeted residential areas and a command bunker. Efforts for ceasefire and humanitarian aid are ongoing but remain precarious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The crisis in Gaza escalated on Wednesday as Israeli airstrikes resulted in the death of at least 80 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. The assault coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East visit, prompting fears of heightened conflict escalation in the region.

In response to the strikes, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders across several districts in Gaza City, displacing thousands. The new warnings targeted areas including schools and hospitals, drawing severe criticism and international concern. Medics on the ground reported difficulty accessing affected civilians due to ongoing hostilities.

Efforts to initiate a ceasefire are underway, with mediators from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt actively participating. However, tensions remain high as Israel and Hamas continue to blame each other for the ongoing violence, and the region teeters on the brink of further humanitarian distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

