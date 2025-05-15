Left Menu

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: Hope Amid Crisis

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plans to start aid operations in the region by May's end. They urge Israel to permit aid flow now under existing procedures. Half a million Gazans face starvation due to halted aid since March. The foundation emphasizes including all of Gaza's population in its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:01 IST
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: Hope Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S.-backed humanitarian organization announced plans to launch operations in Gaza by the end of May, urging Israel to permit the immediate flow of aid under current procedures.

No aid has reached Gaza since March 2, affecting half a million people, about a quarter of the population. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) intends to manage aid distribution from secure sites in Gaza, advocating for expansion to northern areas.

In a letter to the Israeli government, GHF's executive director, Jake Wood, requested that the Israeli Defense Forces identify suitable locations for aid distribution, emphasizing the need to alleviate humanitarian pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025