Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: Hope Amid Crisis
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plans to start aid operations in the region by May's end. They urge Israel to permit aid flow now under existing procedures. Half a million Gazans face starvation due to halted aid since March. The foundation emphasizes including all of Gaza's population in its operations.
No aid has reached Gaza since March 2, affecting half a million people, about a quarter of the population. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) intends to manage aid distribution from secure sites in Gaza, advocating for expansion to northern areas.
In a letter to the Israeli government, GHF's executive director, Jake Wood, requested that the Israeli Defense Forces identify suitable locations for aid distribution, emphasizing the need to alleviate humanitarian pressure.
