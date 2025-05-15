Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: Hope Amid Crisis

A U.S.-backed humanitarian organization announced plans to launch operations in Gaza by the end of May, urging Israel to permit the immediate flow of aid under current procedures.

No aid has reached Gaza since March 2, affecting half a million people, about a quarter of the population. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) intends to manage aid distribution from secure sites in Gaza, advocating for expansion to northern areas.

In a letter to the Israeli government, GHF's executive director, Jake Wood, requested that the Israeli Defense Forces identify suitable locations for aid distribution, emphasizing the need to alleviate humanitarian pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)