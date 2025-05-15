Left Menu

Diplomatic Reset: Ramaphosa's U.S. Visit to Alleviate Tensions

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. This visit aims to address strained relationships concerning land reforms and refugee policies. The United States, South Africa's key trading partner, has recently granted asylum to 49 white South Africans citing racial discrimination.

  South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to travel to the United States for a working visit, where he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on May 21, according to a statement from Ramaphosa's office on Wednesday.

The meeting, set at the White House in Washington DC, aims to allow the two leaders to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues. Relations between the U.S and South Africa have been tense due to disagreements on land reform policies and a genocide case against Israel.

The Trump administration recently granted refugee status to 49 white South Africans citing racial discrimination. Meanwhile, South Africa disputes claims of persecution and emphasizes the U.S.'s misunderstanding of its internal affairs. The United States remains a major trade partner of South Africa.

