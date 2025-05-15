Deadly Missile Strike Hits Sumy Industrial Site

A Russian missile attack on an industrial site near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to regional governor Oleh Hryhorov's Facebook statement.

The Sumy region, located on Ukraine's northern border opposite Russia's Kursk region, has frequently been targeted during the ongoing conflict, now surpassing three years and intensifying in recent months.

On Palm Sunday last month, a missile attack on the city of Sumy claimed 35 lives, adding to the toll of the ongoing hostilities. Despite these incidents, Russia continues to deny targeting civilians in its military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)