Left Menu

New Humanitarian Foundation Seeks to Reshape Gaza Aid Delivery

The newly announced Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the US, is poised to start its operations by month's end, despite controversies and criticism. The foundation plans to work within existing aid systems temporarily, while seeking to establish new distribution sites, amidst opposition from UN and aid organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 05:03 IST
New Humanitarian Foundation Seeks to Reshape Gaza Aid Delivery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a new humanitarian organization backed by the United States, is planning to commence its operations by the end of the month. This announcement follows key agreements with Israeli officials, despite ongoing concerns regarding control and independence in aid distribution in Gaza.

The foundation, featuring US military veterans and experienced coordinators, is perceived by many to potentially replace systems currently run by the UN and international agencies. However, it remains vague about its funding sources and the extent of involvement by the US, Israel, or other entities in its operations.

Humanitarian leaders have expressed skepticism, with UN's humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher highlighting the need for neutral aid processes to avoid politically influenced management. While the foundation plans to deliver 300 million meals within the first 90 days, critics worry about its capacity to meet Gaza's prolonged crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025