New Humanitarian Foundation Seeks to Reshape Gaza Aid Delivery

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a new humanitarian organization backed by the United States, is planning to commence its operations by the end of the month. This announcement follows key agreements with Israeli officials, despite ongoing concerns regarding control and independence in aid distribution in Gaza.

The foundation, featuring US military veterans and experienced coordinators, is perceived by many to potentially replace systems currently run by the UN and international agencies. However, it remains vague about its funding sources and the extent of involvement by the US, Israel, or other entities in its operations.

Humanitarian leaders have expressed skepticism, with UN's humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher highlighting the need for neutral aid processes to avoid politically influenced management. While the foundation plans to deliver 300 million meals within the first 90 days, critics worry about its capacity to meet Gaza's prolonged crises.

