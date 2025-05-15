Ngāti Ranginui Settlement Bill Passes, Ending 17-Year Wait for Justice and Redress

A 17-year journey of negotiation and perseverance has culminated in a landmark moment for Ngāti Ranginui, as the Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Ranginui Claims Settlement Bill passed its third and final reading in the New Zealand Parliament today. This milestone settlement marks the resolution of longstanding historical grievances between the Crown and the iwi based in Tauranga Moana.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith acknowledged the significance of this occasion, extending his gratitude to the Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Ranginui Settlement Trust and the negotiation team for their unwavering efforts over nearly two decades.

“This has been a long time coming and I thank the Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Ranginui Settlement Trust and the negotiating team for their enduring efforts,” said Minister Goldsmith. “While no settlement can fully compensate for the Crown’s injustices towards Ngāti Ranginui, I sincerely hope this redress package will support Ngāti Ranginui to realise their economic and cultural aspirations for generations to come.”

Redress for Historical Wrongs

The comprehensive redress package recognizes the injustices suffered by Ngāti Ranginui, including breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) and the consequences of colonial-era land confiscations and legislative actions. The settlement includes:

Financial and commercial redress amounting to $38 million

Return of 15 culturally significant sites to Ngāti Ranginui

Joint vesting of two culturally significant properties with other iwi

Relationship redress mechanisms with key Crown agencies, strengthening long-term engagement and accountability

Crown Acknowledgement and Apology

The Crown has formally acknowledged a range of historical breaches including:

Its role in the New Zealand Wars of the 1860s and subsequent land confiscations (raupatu)

The purchase of Te Puna-Katikati blocks , which followed those conflicts

The impact of the Native Land Court system , which undermined collective tribal ownership

Compulsory acquisitions of land under Māori land legislation, which resulted in Ngāti Ranginui being left with insufficient land for current and future needs

A formal Crown apology is a central component of the settlement, recognizing the suffering and dislocation caused by these historical events.

Ngāti Ranginui’s Rohe and Aspirations

Ngāti Ranginui, with a population of approximately 15,000 people, trace their roots to Tauranga Moana. Their traditional territory spans from Ngakuriawharei, north of Tauranga, inland to Mount Te Aroha, then along the Kaimai Range to Puwhenua, and extending southward to the Mangorewa River.

This settlement is expected to empower the iwi to strengthen their economic base, preserve and promote their cultural heritage, and foster new generations of leadership within the iwi. It also paves the way for enhanced collaboration between the iwi and Crown agencies on environmental, social, and cultural initiatives in the region.

Looking Ahead

Many members of Ngāti Ranginui travelled to Wellington to witness the historic event in Parliament, while others joined virtually from Tauranga. Their presence underscored the deep emotional and cultural resonance of the occasion.

The full Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Ranginui Deed of Settlement is available from Te Arawhiti – Office for Māori Crown Relations, and the Ngāti Ranginui Claims Settlement Bill can be accessed at New Zealand Legislation.

Today’s milestone not only marks the resolution of past grievances but also opens a new chapter of growth, recognition, and partnership for Ngāti Ranginui.