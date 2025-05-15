Estonia's Naval Standoff: The Shadow Fleet and Unseen Skies

The Estonian Navy engaged in a tense standoff on Tuesday when it attempted to detain a Russia-bound oil tanker under British sanctions. The vessel, known as 'Jaguar,' was reportedly sailing without a flag, prompting Estonia's intervention near Naissaar Island off Tallinn.

The Jaguar, included in Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' refused to comply with commands from Estonian authorities, leading to an escort back to Russian waters instead of a forcible boarding. Estonia faces growing security challenges with Russian tankers operating beyond regulatory gazes.

The tanker has connections to Gabon, reflecting its complex international ties amidst ongoing sanctions. The incident adds to Estonia's recent history of confronting unflagged Russian vessels, underscoring regional tensions.

