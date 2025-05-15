Latvian Foreign Minister Calls for Weakening Russia to Achieve Peace

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze has expressed skepticism about Russia's intentions for peace in Ukraine, suggesting that diminishing its military strength is crucial.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday before an informal gathering of foreign ministers in Turkey, Braze emphasized the necessity of counteracting Russia's military prowess.

She stated, "Weakening Russia's military capabilities is the most direct and cheapest way to achieve peace in Ukraine," highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)