Endangered Species Act Under Threat: A Legal Tweak Could Undo Decades of Protection

The Trump administration's proposal to redefine 'harm' in the Endangered Species Act could undermine habitat protection for endangered species. By narrowing the definition, the change would facilitate habitat destruction, counteracting the Act's mission to conserve ecosystems crucial for species survival. Public comments are open until May 19, 2025.

Updated: 15-05-2025 11:38 IST
The Trump administration is moving to revise the Endangered Species Act's interpretation of 'harm,' threatening the future of habitat protection for endangered species. This shift could ease regulations and lead to increased habitat destruction.

This change suggests a significant rollback of the Act's powerful protections, potentially unraveling hard-won conservation progress made over the years. The proposed modification seeks to exclude habitat modification from the 'harm' category.

Eco-experts stress that habitat conservation is vital for species recovery. Without it, endangered species face a dire future, exacerbated by urban sprawl and industrial expansions. Public feedback on the proposal is invited until May 19, 2025, with the outcome likely to prompt legal battles.



