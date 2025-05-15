Intense Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Forests

Security forces have intensified search operations in the forested areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, following localized reports of suspicious movements. Officials have confirmed the deployment of a joint team, bolstered by aerial support, to comb through the dense forest areas thoroughly.

The operation was spurred by accounts from a local woman who reported seeing two suspicious individuals in army uniforms in the Bhaga area. Security measures have been ramped up to maintain public safety as efforts to locate these individuals continue.

Meanwhile, in Kathua district, authorities are conducting a second day of operations after similar reports. The coordinated operations involve police and paramilitary forces, focusing on the Gaghwal region after locals reported suspicious encounters. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)