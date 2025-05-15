Sweden's Trade Minister Warns EU on US-UK Trade Deal

Sweden's trade minister, Benjamin Dousa, voiced his concerns on Thursday regarding a potential trade deal similar to the one between the United States and Britain, stating it would be unacceptable for the European Union. According to Dousa, such an agreement might lead to retaliatory measures from the EU.

As Dousa prepared to attend a gathering of EU trade ministers in Brussels, he remarked that if the EU were to face a pact akin to the US-UK deal, Europe would respond decisively. He emphasized that this was not his vision of a free trade agreement.

The current discussions highlight ongoing trade tensions and the complexity of negotiating trade terms that satisfy all parties involved. Dousa's comments underscore the EU's firm stance on protecting its trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)