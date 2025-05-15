Left Menu

Sweden's Trade Minister Warns EU on US-UK Trade Deal

Sweden's trade minister, Benjamin Dousa, expressed discontent over the US-UK trade deal, stating it would not be suitable for the EU and could prompt countermeasures. His remarks came before a meeting of EU trade ministers in Brussels, emphasizing that such a deal wouldn't qualify as free trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:02 IST
Sweden's Trade Minister Warns EU on US-UK Trade Deal
Trade Deal
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Sweden's trade minister, Benjamin Dousa, voiced his concerns on Thursday regarding a potential trade deal similar to the one between the United States and Britain, stating it would be unacceptable for the European Union. According to Dousa, such an agreement might lead to retaliatory measures from the EU.

As Dousa prepared to attend a gathering of EU trade ministers in Brussels, he remarked that if the EU were to face a pact akin to the US-UK deal, Europe would respond decisively. He emphasized that this was not his vision of a free trade agreement.

The current discussions highlight ongoing trade tensions and the complexity of negotiating trade terms that satisfy all parties involved. Dousa's comments underscore the EU's firm stance on protecting its trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025