Tragedy Strikes: Disabled Man Thrown from Train in Gujarat

A 35-year-old disabled man named Hitesh Mistry died after being thrown from a moving train in Gujarat. He was attacked by two passengers when he objected to their presence in a coach reserved for the disabled. Railway police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamnagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:21 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat when a disabled passenger was thrown out of a moving train, resulting in his death. The confrontation occurred in a compartment expressly reserved for passengers with disabilities.

The victim, Hitesh Mistry from Vadodara, was traveling with a fellow disabled friend on the Saurashtra Express. Railway police reports indicate the two assailants, identified as Haji Ayyub Kachhadia and Saddam Kachhadia, forcibly entered the carriage between Porbandar and Jamnagar.

Following the fatal attack on Mistry, his friend struggled to seek immediate help. The local authorities were notified, leading to the arrest of one suspect, while efforts continue to apprehend the other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

