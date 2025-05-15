Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Sudanese Student Fatally Stabbed Near Indian University

A Sudanese student, Mohammed Wada Bala Yousif Ahmed, was murdered during morning prayers near a private university in India. His friend Ahmed Mohammed Nour was injured in the attack. The police have identified and are searching for six assailants. The Sudanese Embassy and the victim's family have been notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Sudanese student was fatally stabbed during morning prayers near a private university in India, police reported. The victim, Mohammed Wada Bala Yousif Ahmed, was living at a guest house in Maheru Colony.

The incident also left another Sudanese national, Ahmed Mohammed Nour, injured and hospitalized. According to Nour, the attack occurred when he and his friends were praying, and assailants demanded his sister's phone number before stabbing them.

Local resident Prabhat Dubey assisted the victims, but Ahmed was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police identified the attackers, including Abdul Ahad from Karnataka and others from Maheru Colony, and have initiated legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

