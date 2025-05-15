Left Menu

High Court Orders Extended CAPF Deployment in Murshidabad

The Calcutta High Court has mandated the continued deployment of central armed police forces in riot-affected Murshidabad, West Bengal. This decision follows a petition for enhanced security and case transfers to the NIA. The court will reassess the situation on July 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:06 IST
In a significant move, the Calcutta High Court reaffirmed the need for central armed police forces (CAPF) to remain stationed in the riot-stricken Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The court's direction comes amidst ongoing communal tensions in the region.

The decision was rendered by a division bench led by Justice Soumen Sen, alongside Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury. The hearing of a petition by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, called for central force deployment and case transition to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Previously, on April 12, the court had called for CAPF deployment due to the violence related to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in two fatalities and around 300 arrests. The situation will be reviewed again on July 31.

