Germany Ramps Up Border Checks, Blocking More Illegal Entries

Germany has increased its border security efforts, expelling 45% more individuals at its land borders over the past week. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt reported 739 illegal entry attempts were thwarted. Germany is collaborating with other EU countries to reform the bloc's asylum system.

15-05-2025
Germany has intensified its border control measures, resulting in a significant uptick in expulsions at the country's land borders over the past seven days. The German Interior Ministry reported a 45% surge in the number of individuals expelled.

In southern Bavaria, near the Austrian border, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced that 739 attempts to enter Germany illegally were blocked in the past week, a substantial increase from the 511 expulsions recorded in the preceding week.

Dobrindt emphasized that despite stricter checks, vulnerable groups could still apply for asylum. Germany is actively engaging with fellow European Union nations to overhaul the EU asylum policy to potentially eliminate the need for internal border checks.

