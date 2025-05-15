Left Menu

Allahabad HC Clarifies Legal Stance on Polygamy in Islam

The Allahabad High Court has commented on the misuse of polygamy in Islam, noting that while permitted under certain historical circumstances, its current misuse contradicts Islamic laws. The court explained the legality of multiple marriages by Muslim men under Indian law and detailed when such unions might violate Section 494 IPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:50 IST
The Allahabad High Court recently issued observations regarding the misuse of polygamy in Islam, stating that its current practice contravenes the mandate of Muslim law. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal noted that polygamy, historically allowed under the Quran, is now being exploited for personal gain.

The court's order, dated May 8, clarified the legal ramifications of multiple marriages by Muslim men, emphasizing when such unions fall under Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code, which addresses bigamy. A marriage is not void under Mohammedan law unless declared 'batil' by the Shariat and a family court.

Highlighting the legal intricacies, the court addressed the circumstances under which a second marriage could be void, particularly when the first marriage does not adhere to Muslim law. This ruling came amid a petition challenging summoning orders under various IPC sections, with both parties being Muslims ensuring legality under Islamic law.

