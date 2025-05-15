European Council Urges Constitutional Change for EU Expansion

European Council President Antonio Costa has issued a call to North Macedonia to proceed with a constitutional amendment that acknowledges the Bulgarian minority, a move seen as pivotal in the country's ambition to secure full European Union membership.

Antonio Costa highlighted during a visit that the inclusion of the Bulgarian community in the constitution is a precondition agreed upon to ease historical tensions between North Macedonia and Bulgaria, which have previously delayed membership talks. These complexities emerged during the EU's re-evaluation of its enlargement process due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Although the initiative saw progress under North Macedonia's previous centre-left government, the necessary parliamentary majority was lacking to enforce the change. Now, Costa insists that it is imperative to honor past agreements to propel the EU membership agenda forward, while Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stressed the importance of Bulgaria meeting its obligations in this reciprocal arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)