International Fraud Syndicate Busted: Digital-Age Deception Uncovered

The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has dismantled an international fraud syndicate involved in digital deception. The syndicate allegedly duped a 92-year-old retired surgeon of Rs 2.2 crore, employing impersonation tactics to pose as government officials via video calls.

The cybercriminals operated through a web of mule accounts and digital impersonation, tricking the elderly victim into believing that multiple FIRs were registered against him. The victim, out of fear and confusion, liquidated his fixed deposits, transferring funds under the pretext of an official verification process.

An investigation, prompted by the victim's complaint, led to the arrest of Amit Sharma alias Rahul in Ghaziabad and his associate Hari Swargiary in Guwahati. Both suspects were allegedly involved in managing fake bank accounts to route funds internationally. Efforts are underway to apprehend additional members of the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)