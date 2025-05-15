Left Menu

International Fraud Syndicate Busted: Digital-Age Deception Uncovered

The Delhi Police's IFSO unit dismantled an international digital fraud syndicate that tricked a retired surgeon out of Rs 2.2 crore by posing as government officials. The fraud involved digital impersonation and fake court hearings, leading to the arrest of two men implicated in the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has dismantled an international fraud syndicate involved in digital deception. The syndicate allegedly duped a 92-year-old retired surgeon of Rs 2.2 crore, employing impersonation tactics to pose as government officials via video calls.

The cybercriminals operated through a web of mule accounts and digital impersonation, tricking the elderly victim into believing that multiple FIRs were registered against him. The victim, out of fear and confusion, liquidated his fixed deposits, transferring funds under the pretext of an official verification process.

An investigation, prompted by the victim's complaint, led to the arrest of Amit Sharma alias Rahul in Ghaziabad and his associate Hari Swargiary in Guwahati. Both suspects were allegedly involved in managing fake bank accounts to route funds internationally. Efforts are underway to apprehend additional members of the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

