Nightclub Altercation Leads to Shooting Incident in Ghazipur

A 24-year-old man, Preet Kasana, was shot by bouncers following an argument at a nightclub in Uttar Pradesh, and the incident continued in Ghazipur, Delhi. The accused were apprehended by police as they attempted to escape. Kasana sustained injuries but is in stable condition. Tensions escalated from repeated abusive calls and a previous altercation.

Nightclub Altercation Leads to Shooting Incident in Ghazipur
A tense situation escalated into a violent encounter involving bouncers and a partygoer at a nightclub in Kaushambi, leading to a shooting in Ghazipur, east Delhi. The victim, Preet Kasana, was injured but is reportedly stable, according to Delhi Police.

Officers apprehended the suspects, Prince Hoon and Praveen Dedha, after a chase in the wake of the altercation. The incident stemmed from a previous disagreement involving Kasana's acquaintance, Lalit Kumar, who had been banned from the club.

Following a series of contentious phone calls, an attempted resolution ended violently near a CNG pump. Police registered a case based on a complaint and detained the accused, promising further investigation into the matter.

