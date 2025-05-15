Nightclub Altercation Leads to Shooting Incident in Ghazipur

A tense situation escalated into a violent encounter involving bouncers and a partygoer at a nightclub in Kaushambi, leading to a shooting in Ghazipur, east Delhi. The victim, Preet Kasana, was injured but is reportedly stable, according to Delhi Police.

Officers apprehended the suspects, Prince Hoon and Praveen Dedha, after a chase in the wake of the altercation. The incident stemmed from a previous disagreement involving Kasana's acquaintance, Lalit Kumar, who had been banned from the club.

Following a series of contentious phone calls, an attempted resolution ended violently near a CNG pump. Police registered a case based on a complaint and detained the accused, promising further investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)