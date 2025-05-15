Left Menu

Deceptive Deals: The Unraveling of a Rs 6.35 Crore Scam

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing arrested Zamil Akhtar for a Rs 6.35 crore fraud case. Allegedly, he operated a fake scrap trading business, deceiving 38 individuals with false promises of high returns. Utilizing a Ponzi scheme, funds were rotated among investors without actual business activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:06 IST
Deceptive Deals: The Unraveling of a Rs 6.35 Crore Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has successfully apprehended Zamil Akhtar, the prime suspect in a Rs 6.35 crore fraud case. Akhtar is accused of spearheading a fake scrap trading operation that scammed 38 people with the allure of substantial returns.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint from Riyazull Hasan Khan, who was allegedly enticed by Akhtar into investing in the non-existent business venture. Akhtar reportedly introduced his family as partners to establish credibility.

Officials uncovered that Akhtar and his accomplices fabricated an entirely fictitious scrap trading business, leveraging forged documents to present an image of profitability. He managed a Ponzi-like scheme, rotating investor funds to create a facade of success before absconding. Despite challenges, authorities continue to pursue co-conspirators and aim to recover the funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025