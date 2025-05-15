Supreme Court Debates Trump's Birthright Citizenship Curb
The U.S. Supreme Court reviews Donald Trump's efforts to limit birthright citizenship through a controversial executive order. The order denies citizenship to U.S.-born children of non-citizens, challenging the 14th Amendment. Awaiting resolution, the case addresses nationwide injunctions and their constitutional reach.
On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court engaged in crucial deliberations over former President Donald Trump's attempt to reinterpret birthright citizenship, potentially shifting longstanding constitutional interpretations. Trump signed an executive order to restrict citizenship rights for U.S.-born children of non-citizens, challenging the 14th Amendment's historic guarantees.
U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer presented the administration's argument, defending the order as a move to protect American citizenship's meaning and value. The administration urged the court to limit federal judges' ability to issue nationwide injunctions, a matter deeply influencing the executive branch's authority.
The case, which involves challenges from Democratic attorneys general and immigrant advocates, has broader implications on immigration policy and judicial power. Demonstrations outside the court underscored public interest in preserving traditional citizenship rights amid a conservative-leaning court majority influenced by Trump's appointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
