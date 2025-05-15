Social Media Alert Sparks Action After Railway Harassment

A disturbing incident at Goregaon railway station has emerged, where a 19-year-old college student faced harassment from an unknown individual. The event gained attention after the victim's friend shared a detailed account on social media this Thursday.

Following the social media exposure, Borivali railway police have requested the victim to provide her contact information. This measure is part of the investigation process to record her statement and locate the perpetrator.

The victim, a first-year college student from Vile Parle and Goregaon resident, encountered the incident while commuting to her college. Despite attempting to avoid him, the man persisted with verbal harassment. Efforts to document the incident were supported by the victim's friend, who expressed safety concerns on social media. The authorities are currently examining CCTV footage to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)