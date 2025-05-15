Left Menu

Social Media Alert Sparks Action After Railway Harassment

A 19-year-old college student was harassed by an unidentified man at Goregaon railway station, prompting action after her friend highlighted the incident on social media. Borivali railway police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage, and seeking to track the accused for further action.

Updated: 15-05-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident at Goregaon railway station has emerged, where a 19-year-old college student faced harassment from an unknown individual. The event gained attention after the victim's friend shared a detailed account on social media this Thursday.

Following the social media exposure, Borivali railway police have requested the victim to provide her contact information. This measure is part of the investigation process to record her statement and locate the perpetrator.

The victim, a first-year college student from Vile Parle and Goregaon resident, encountered the incident while commuting to her college. Despite attempting to avoid him, the man persisted with verbal harassment. Efforts to document the incident were supported by the victim's friend, who expressed safety concerns on social media. The authorities are currently examining CCTV footage to apprehend the suspect.

