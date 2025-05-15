Left Menu

India and Pakistan Extend Ceasefire to Build Confidence

Following an understanding between India and Pakistan on May 10 to cease hostilities, both nations have agreed to extend confidence-building measures until May 18. The agreement aims to reduce military alertness levels, as confirmed by an Indian Army official, with further updates pending situational developments.

India and Pakistan have agreed to extend their ceasefire agreement following a mutual understanding reached on May 10. The decision includes implementing confidence-building measures aimed at reducing military alertness levels, according to Indian officials on Thursday.

The announcement came after the Pakistani military confirmed that the agreement to halt hostilities has been prolonged until May 18. This move underscores efforts from both nations to mitigate tensions and enhance regional stability.

An Indian Army representative stated that ongoing developments would determine further steps and promised timely updates as the situation evolves.

