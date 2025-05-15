India and Pakistan Extend Ceasefire to Build Confidence
Following an understanding between India and Pakistan on May 10 to cease hostilities, both nations have agreed to extend confidence-building measures until May 18. The agreement aims to reduce military alertness levels, as confirmed by an Indian Army official, with further updates pending situational developments.
- Country:
- India
India and Pakistan have agreed to extend their ceasefire agreement following a mutual understanding reached on May 10. The decision includes implementing confidence-building measures aimed at reducing military alertness levels, according to Indian officials on Thursday.
The announcement came after the Pakistani military confirmed that the agreement to halt hostilities has been prolonged until May 18. This move underscores efforts from both nations to mitigate tensions and enhance regional stability.
An Indian Army representative stated that ongoing developments would determine further steps and promised timely updates as the situation evolves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement Nearing Completion
Bridging the Digital Divide: Indian Army Empowers Tangdhar Youth with Free Computer Training
Last-Ditch Efforts to Finalize India-UK Free Trade Agreement
Ukraine and US Near Landmark Mineral Agreement Amid Ongoing Conflict
Last-Minute Snags in U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Agreement