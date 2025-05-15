Left Menu

High Court Halts Enforcement Actions Against MLA Vinay Kulkarni

The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order preventing coercive measures by the Enforcement Directorate against MLA Vinay Kulkarni amid a money laundering probe connected to Aishwarya Gowda. The court's directive allows the ED to seek modification of the order later. Kulkarni claims political motivation behind the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:13 IST
The Karnataka High Court has temporarily restrained the Enforcement Directorate from taking coercive actions against Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni. This interim measure comes amidst an active money laundering investigation involving Aishwarya Gowda. Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, presiding over the case, offered a possibility for the ED to request changes to this order if necessary.

ASG Arvind Kamath, representing the ED, voiced strong objections, asserting that a fair opportunity to counter the plea was not provided. Kulkarni petitioned the court to annul an ED raid on his properties and for the quashing of a summons issued to him on May 2. The ED's actions are linked to their investigation against Aishwarya Gowda and her husband, accused of defrauding individuals by promising high returns and using threats.

The ED claims that the couple amassed substantial wealth illicitly, leading to raids in late April where they recovered incriminating evidence and Rs 2.5 crore, deemed 'proceeds of crime'. Connections to Kulkarni prompted the ED to raid his properties, but he refutes these allegations as politically motivated. He seeks court intervention to nullify the ED's actions and shield him until a final decision is reached.

