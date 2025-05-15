PM Modi Reviews Fisheries Sector Growth Strategy, Stresses Deep Sea Exports

In a high-level meeting held today, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to the development and modernization of India’s fisheries sector. Chairing a comprehensive review session, the Prime Minister reiterated that the fisheries industry plays a pivotal role in ensuring livelihoods, nutrition security, and boosting economic growth through exports.

Prioritizing the Blue Economy

The meeting, attended by senior government officials, policy experts, and key stakeholders, focused on charting an integrated roadmap to scale up production, enhance sustainability, and improve market access for India's fisheries community. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the significance of the blue economy, asserting that “we attach great importance to this area and have worked extensively to improve infrastructure relating to the sector.”

The blue economy—a concept that encompasses the sustainable use of ocean resources—has been gaining traction under the current administration. India's extensive 7,500-kilometer coastline and vast exclusive economic zone (EEZ) provide a natural advantage for leveraging marine resources.

Enhancing Infrastructure and Financial Access

Shri Modi highlighted the extensive infrastructure push that has taken place in recent years, particularly under initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This flagship scheme, launched in 2020, aims to increase fish production to 22 million metric tonnes by 2025 and double exports to ₹1 lakh crore.

The government has been actively supporting fishermen through better cold chain facilities, modern fishing harbors, and improved storage and processing units. To facilitate entrepreneurial ventures, efforts have also been made to ensure greater access to credit through schemes tailored for fishers and coastal communities.

Focus on Export and Deep Sea Fishing

According to an official statement, today’s meeting involved in-depth brainstorming on strategies to expand India’s fisheries export potential. Currently, India is one of the world’s largest exporters of fish and seafood products, with major markets in the United States, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Shri Modi also directed increased focus on deep sea fishing, which holds immense potential yet remains underutilized. He called for scientific and sustainable practices to be adopted to ensure long-term viability. Deep sea fishing would not only relieve pressure on coastal fisheries but also unlock access to richer fish stocks further offshore.

Empowering Coastal Communities

Recognizing the socio-economic importance of fisheries for millions living along India’s coasts, the Prime Minister stressed inclusive development. Special attention is being paid to training, digital literacy, and safety gear for traditional fishermen. Recent government initiatives also include welfare measures such as insurance coverage, modern boat engines, and GPS tracking for safer navigation.

Vision for the Future

The Prime Minister’s emphasis on a collaborative approach to policy planning was evident as he called on ministries to work in tandem with state governments and private players. With a blend of technology, infrastructure, and financial empowerment, India’s fisheries sector is poised for transformation.

In his post on social media platform X, Shri Modi stated:

“Chaired a meeting on ways to further strengthen the fisheries sector. We attach great importance to this area and have worked extensively to improve infrastructure relating to the sector and also ensure greater access to credit as well as markets for our fishermen. Today’s meeting included brainstorming on how to improve exports and increase the focus on deep sea fishing.”

As the government looks to make India a global hub in the fisheries value chain, today’s meeting signals a renewed thrust toward realizing the untapped potential of India's aquatic wealth.