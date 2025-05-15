Daylight Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Shot Near Chhatarpur

A 24-year-old man was shot dead near Chhatarpur Metro Station on Thursday, in a shocking daylight attack linked to old enmity, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Arun Lohia, was traveling with his father in an SUV when two assailants on a motorcycle stopped them and opened fire. The attack occurred around 1 pm near CDR Chowk.

Despite efforts by Arun's father, Ramveer Lohia, to intervene, at least 10 shots were fired, resulting in Arun's immediate death. Delhi Police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the motive, believed to be linked to a previous property dispute.

