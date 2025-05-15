Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches CAU Facility, Promotes Agri Growth in Nagaland

In a landmark event for the agriculture and livestock sectors of Nagaland, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, inaugurated the new Administrative-cum-Academic Block of the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, at Jalukie, Nagaland. The prestigious ceremony was graced by the presence of key dignitaries including the Governor of Nagaland Shri La. Ganesan, Deputy Chief Minister Shri T. R. Zeliang, Rural Development Minister Shri Metsubo Jamir, and Vice Chancellor of CAU (Imphal) Dr. Anupam Mishra.

Inaugural Address Emphasizes Rural and Agri Development

In his compelling keynote speech, Shri Chouhan praised the agricultural and livestock advancements in the region and recognized the state’s unique contributions, particularly in organic and natural farming. He announced a substantial financial aid of ₹338.83 crore earmarked for the overall agricultural growth of Nagaland. Highlighting the Union Government’s commitment to the Northeast, he urged the state government to formulate a strategic and actionable plan for agricultural and rural development. He pledged unwavering support from the Centre in implementing this roadmap.

A Call for Grassroots Scientific Collaboration

To bring about transformational changes at the grassroots, Shri Chouhan proposed the creation of dedicated scientific teams in each district. These teams, comprising scientists, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) officials, university experts, and local farmers, would engage directly with village communities at least twice a month. The goal is to identify ground-level challenges and align scientific and technological solutions accordingly, thereby facilitating policy development and targeted interventions.

He also emphasized the state's rich potential for natural farming and reiterated that the Central Government is fully prepared to extend necessary assistance for its adoption and proliferation. The minister highlighted that leveraging natural farming not only promotes sustainable agriculture but also positions Nagaland as a model for eco-friendly farming practices in India.

Empowering Students and Fostering Innovation

The Union Minister extended an open invitation to the students of the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry to visit Delhi and present their innovative projects and ideas. He assured full cooperation in nurturing student-led start-ups and entrepreneurship ventures through financial support and mentorship. Shri Chouhan reaffirmed his personal interest in the region's development by promising a return visit to interact with farmers and youth.

During his visit, he also explored the Farmers’ Fair and exhibition stalls organized for the occasion, engaging directly with local farmers to understand their experiences, innovations, and concerns.

Governor Stresses Scientific Partnership for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Governor La. Ganesan, who presided over the event, lauded the Central Agricultural University and its affiliated college for their contributions to animal healthcare and agricultural enhancement. He emphasized the necessity of scientific collaboration between farmers, researchers, and stakeholders to realize the vision of a developed India—'Viksit Bharat'—by 2047.

State Leadership Commends Technical Advancements

Deputy Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang underscored the vital role of technology-driven agricultural methods and research-based practices in the economic empowerment of Nagaland. He called for a shift from traditional methods to innovative, research-backed solutions for achieving sustainable agricultural productivity.

A Well-Attended, Community-Focused Event

The event drew the participation of over 639 farmers and 84 officials from both state and central government bodies, reflecting a strong community engagement. The occasion served not only as a celebration of infrastructural progress but also as a platform for dialogue between policymakers, scientists, and farmers committed to rural transformation.

This inauguration marks a significant milestone in Nagaland’s journey toward modern, resilient, and inclusive agricultural development—fueled by scientific expertise, institutional collaboration, and empowered rural communities.