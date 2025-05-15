Supreme Court Faces High-Stakes Debate on Birthright Citizenship
The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating on Donald Trump's executive order attempting to limit birthright citizenship. The case questions federal judges' authority to issue universal injunctions against policies and examines citizenship rights under the 14th Amendment. The decision could deny citizenship to thousands of U.S.-born children annually.
The U.S. Supreme Court engaged in intense discussions over former President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship, a policy that could profoundly impact thousands of babies born in the U.S. annually. The legal battle pivots on whether federal judges have the power to issue nationwide injunctions against such policies.
U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that the executive order seeks to safeguard the value of American citizenship. The administration contends that the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause does not apply to children of undocumented immigrants or temporary residents, a stance critics argue violates established Supreme Court precedents.
The high-stakes debate also examines the constitutionality of universal injunctions, with some justices suggesting limits on lower courts' powers could lead to variations in citizenship rights across states. A ruling in favor of Trump's order could result in a complex legal landscape affecting citizenship and immigration policy nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
