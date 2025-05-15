UAE and US Strive for Peace and Stability

The United Arab Emirates is showing a strong commitment to collaborating with the United States to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East. This was emphasized by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a key meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, marking the last stop in President Trump's tour of Gulf states. The discussions underscored a mutual goal of securing regional peace.

President Trump's visit to the UAE's capital highlighted the strategic partnership between the two nations as they seek to address various regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)