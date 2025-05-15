Left Menu

UAE and US Strive for Peace and Stability

The UAE is focused on collaborating with the United States to foster peace and stability in the region. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed this commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, as part of Trump's Gulf states tour.

Updated: 15-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:34 IST
The United Arab Emirates is showing a strong commitment to collaborating with the United States to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East. This was emphasized by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a key meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, marking the last stop in President Trump's tour of Gulf states. The discussions underscored a mutual goal of securing regional peace.

President Trump's visit to the UAE's capital highlighted the strategic partnership between the two nations as they seek to address various regional challenges.

