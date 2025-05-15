UAE and US Strive for Peace and Stability
The UAE is focused on collaborating with the United States to foster peace and stability in the region. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed this commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, as part of Trump's Gulf states tour.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:34 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates is showing a strong commitment to collaborating with the United States to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East. This was emphasized by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a key meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, marking the last stop in President Trump's tour of Gulf states. The discussions underscored a mutual goal of securing regional peace.
President Trump's visit to the UAE's capital highlighted the strategic partnership between the two nations as they seek to address various regional challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi Pioneers Health Innovation with Global Health Week
Saudi Arabia Amplifies Literary Presence at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair
BX2025: Transforming Policies with Behavioral Science in Abu Dhabi
Missile Attack Forces Air India Flight Diversion to Abu Dhabi
Pioneering 'Behavioural Exchange' Conference Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi