Odisha-West Bengal Tussle Over 'Dham' Title Heats Up

Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced potential legal action against West Bengal for using the title 'dham' for the Jagannath temple in Digha. This follows Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's request to WB CM Mamata Banerjee to cease using the term, which traditionally refers only to Puri's temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, declared on Thursday that the state is contemplating legal measures in response to West Bengal's use of the title 'dham' for the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple in Digha. Legal consultations are currently in progress, and a decision will follow.

The controversy began after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi penned a letter to his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, on May 6. He urged her to desist from labeling the Digha temple as 'dham' after its April 30 inauguration.

Despite the passage of ten days, Odisha officials have not yet received a reply from Banerjee. The Odisha government, alongside two Shankaracharyas, insists that only the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri merits the 'dham' designation. The titular king of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, also opposes the title for Digha's temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

