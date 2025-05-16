Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims CRPF Officer's Life During Jharkhand Operation

A lightning strike in Jharkhand during an anti-Naxal operation resulted in the death of a CRPF officer and injured another. The incident occurred in heavy rains in Keriburu village. M Prabo Singh, killed in the incident, hailed from West Imphal, Manipur, while S K Mandal was hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-05-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 01:05 IST
In a tragic incident on Thursday night, a CRPF officer lost his life while another sustained severe injuries after being struck by lightning during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand. Officials confirmed that the incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall in the jungles of Keriburu village, West Singhbhum district, at approximately 10:30 pm.

The deceased officer, M Prabo Singh, held the rank of second-in-command within the 26th battalion and was a native of West Imphal, Manipur. The injured officer, Assistant Commandant S K Mandal, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment following the lightning strike.

Both officers were actively leading their troops from the Central Reserve Police Force in the challenging operation when the tragic event unfolded, adding to the perils faced by the forces in this region.

