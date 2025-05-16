Tragic Lightning Strike Claims CRPF Officer's Life During Jharkhand Operation

In a tragic incident on Thursday night, a CRPF officer lost his life while another sustained severe injuries after being struck by lightning during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand. Officials confirmed that the incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall in the jungles of Keriburu village, West Singhbhum district, at approximately 10:30 pm.

The deceased officer, M Prabo Singh, held the rank of second-in-command within the 26th battalion and was a native of West Imphal, Manipur. The injured officer, Assistant Commandant S K Mandal, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment following the lightning strike.

Both officers were actively leading their troops from the Central Reserve Police Force in the challenging operation when the tragic event unfolded, adding to the perils faced by the forces in this region.

(With inputs from agencies.)